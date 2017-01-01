Peter Kay tickets out now as first stand-up tour in eight years on sale

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer Peter Kay, is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.
His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people. So why a return to stand-up now?
Peter says: 'I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up. As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage'
Peter Kay’s new stand up tour starts April 2018 in Birmingham and visits all major UK and Ireland arenas right through to 2019.
Tickets for the tour go on sale TODAY - Sunday 19th November - at 10am from Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK
2018
Saturday 21 April Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday 22 April Birmingham Genting Arena
Monday 14 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Tuesday 15 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Monday 4 June Manchester Arena
Tuesday 5 June Manchester Arena
Wednesday 6 June Manchester Arena
Saturday 9 June Manchester Arena
Thursday 13 September London The O2
Friday 14 September London The O2
Saturday 15 September London The O2
Thursday 20 September London The O2
Tuesday 2 October Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday 3 October Leeds First Direct Arena
2019
Wednesday 23 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 24 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Monday 11 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Tuesday 12 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Monday 4 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Tuesday 5 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Monday 18 March Liverpool Echo Arena
Tuesday 19 March Liverpool Echo Arena
Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.
peterkay.co.uk