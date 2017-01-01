Kevin Spacey faces 20 allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' from tenure at London theatre

Bosses at London's Old Vic theatre have received 20 complaints of inappropriate behaviour by former artistic director Kevin Spacey.

Old Vic chiefs launched an investigation into Spacey's actions during his 11 year tenure after the actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old Oscar-winner of making inappropriate advances towards him in 1986, when he was just 14.

On Thursday (16Nov17), theatre chiefs released a statement revealing they had received 20 "personal testimonies" detailing "alleged inappropriate behaviour" by the Baby Driver star from 2004 to 2015, when he stepped down from his role.

Those affected, it continued, "felt unable to raise concerns" about Spacey's conduct, adding that the actor "operated without sufficient accountability.

"This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely," the statement ended.

The theatre's executive director Kate Varah added to The Guardian, "The Old Vic does apologise for what happened, or what is alleged to have happened. That apology really goes to the people who feel they were affected by this but what is also important to understand there is a new way forward for this organisation."

The Old Vic's current artistic director Matthew Warchus also expressed "genuine and deep sympathy" for those who came forward with complaints.

Since Rapp came forward, several others have come forward to accuse Spacey of inappropriate sexual behaviour. Officers at London's Metropolitan Police are investigating an alleged assault on a man in 2008.

Spacey has also been fired from his Netflix show, House of Cards, and is to be edited out of Ridley Scott's new movie All the Money in the World. The part will be reshot with actor Christopher Plummer playing character, oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty.

In a much criticised move, the actor came out as gay after Rapp went public with his allegations. He has since checked into The Meadows rehabilitation clinic in Arizona.