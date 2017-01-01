Colin Farrell wrote love notes to Marilyn Monroe as a child

Colin Farrell was certain he could invoke Marilyn Monroe's spirit as a child by writing her letters.

Throughout his career, the handsome Irishman has been linked to a string of stars, including Lake Bell, Josie Maran and Britney Spears.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (15Nov17), Colin revealed that it was screen goddess Marilyn, who died in 1962 at the age of 36, that was the first Hollywood actress to capture his heart and in a "somewhat delusional" way, he used to pen her sweet notes at the age of eight.

"I used to leave her Smarties (candy)," he said. "I wrote her a little note saying, 'You should try these, I know you're dead but they're really good.' This happened for about a week until I finally got the message that she wasn't going to turn up. I used to get p**sed off with her for not responding, my feelings were hurt."

Host Jimmy explained that his childhood crushes included singer Madonna and Morgan Fairchild, whom he would keep a photograph of in his bedside drawer. Yet, Colin was captivated by blonde beauty Marilyn on a deeply emotional level.

"She was my first experience of romantic love. When I saw her for the first time in Some Like It Hot, as beautiful as she was and as exuberant as she was and as flirtatious as she may have been, there was a sadness that she could never, never hide as a performer. At eight or nine, I felt it," the 41-year-old shared.

Though Colin became sidetracked while talking about big movie stars, he was actually on the late-night show to talk about his new movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He portrays a cardiac surgeon who secretly befriends a teenage boy in the film, and admitted his friends were divided in their reactions to the story.

"Some of my friends will go, 'Jesus, man what was that even about? Seriously, we get that it's art and all that but when are you doing S.W.A.T. 2?'" he laughed.