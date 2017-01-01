Rose McGowan arraigned on felony drug charge

Actress Rose McGowan has been arraigned on a felony cocaine charge.

An arrest warrant was issued for the former Charmed star after she left her wallet on a United Airlines flight which landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in January (17). According to court documents obtained by TheBlast.com, police discovered "two small plastic bags containing a white powder substance", which tested positive for cocaine inside.

On Tuesday (14Nov17), the actress was placed in custody and booked for felony possession of a controlled substance in Virginia, and on Thursday she was officially arraigned. McGowan waived her appearance and the judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for 23 January (18), when the actress will be able to enter a plea.

McGowan has vowed to plead not guilty, insisting the authorities were using the drug charge to try and "silence" her after she accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES**T," she wrote on Twitter.

Rose was one of the main subjects of a New York Times expose, which detailed years of alleged sexual misconduct from Weinstein. She also recently revealed she was offered $1 million (£760,000) in "hush money" by someone close to the movie mogul just 24 hours before the article was published in early October.

"I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three (million dollars)," she tweeted, "but I was like, 'Ew, gross, you're disgusting, I don't want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.'"

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.