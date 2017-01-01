Kim Kardashian's surrogate missed out on baby shower

Kim Kardashian refused to invite her surrogate to her baby shower, because the reality TV star has still got to explain the story to her kids.

The mum-of-two staged a star-studded bash over the weekend (11Nov17), during which she revealed all about her baby plans as she and husband Kanye West prepared to add another daughter to their family.

But the star's surrogate, who spent the day with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, wasn't among the guests, prompting some to question why she wasn't there.

"I did not (invite her)," Kim explained during an appearance on U.S. TV talk show The Real on Thursday (16Nov17). "I did introduce her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought... it was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.

"I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first."

But Kim insists she and the mum carrying her third child have formed a close bond: "I love her," she said. "I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing."

During a taped interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Wednesday (15Nov17), Kim opened up about the baby shower, revealing daughter North had a novel idea when faced with all the gifts.

"People brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I'll play with them and just make sure they're all okay for baby sister,'" Kim smiled.

Kim isn't the only member of the Kardashian family reported to be expecting a bundle of joy. Her sister Khloe is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while half-sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant.