Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale welcome second child - report

Actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are celebrating the birth of their second child, according to new reports.

Sources tell People magazine the new parents are settling in with their newborn, although no further details about the baby, such as a birth date or gender, have been revealed.

The notoriously private couple has declined to comment on reports of the birth.

Bridesmaids star Rose welcomed her first child, son Rocco, with Boardwalk Empire actor Bobby back in February, 2016, and she previously discussed adjusting to life as a new mum, admitting she was so exhausted after the birth of baby number one, she rarely left home.

"I'm still in a fog," she laughed during a chat with news.com.au last year. "I haven't even left my apartment in three months. I'm tired, but even so, all of it's great. But you definitely go into a cocoon. Sleep is what makes me feel good at the moment, wherever I can squeeze it in that's the best thing for now."

Rose also credited her partner, who is dad to actor son Jake from his previous marriage to Jenny Lumet, with helping her out tremendously when it comes to learning the ropes as a parent.

"He's terrific," she smiled. "He has a 21-year old, so this is old hat to him. And I have to say, having someone who's already a parent is great because this is all very, very new to me. So I'm just taking tips from him."

The stars, who have been dating since 2012, have also sparked speculation of an engagement after Byrne was spotted wearing what appeared to be a large diamond on her ring finger as she headed out in her native Australia last year (Nov16).