Jeffrey Tambor denies sexually harassing Transparent co-star Trace Lysette

Jeffrey Tambor has denied allegations of sexual harassment made by his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette.

In the midst of the sexual abuse scandal sweeping Hollywood, bosses at Amazon opened an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made about the Emmy winner by Tambor's former assistant Van Barnes.

Lysette, the transgender actress who plays Shea in the show, has now come forward with similar claims, telling Deadline.com that the actor made lewd, sexually suggestive and unwelcome remarks to her on a number of occasions, also alleging that he once pressed up against her in a sexually aggressive manner during a break in filming.

Tambor has now issued a statement to the website, insisting that although he can be a problematic character in the work place, he's no predator.

"I know I haven't always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact," he said. "But I have never been a predator - ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Amazon bosses said that Lysette's allegations would be added to their investigation alongside Barnes' claims, which emerged in early November (17). At the time, Tambor said he "vehemently" rejected and denied the "baseless" allegations and said he was "appalled and distressed".

Show creator Jill Soloway said she and the Transparent team were cooperating with the investigation.