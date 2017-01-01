Luke Evans dabbled with dominatrixes for new film

Luke Evans learned the ropes from two dominatrixes on the set of his new movie Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

The kinky flick tells the real story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated.

While Luke is more than happy to talk openly about his sexuality, the gay actor admits he’s not as comfortable when it comes to filming sexy bondage scenes.

“The director brought in these two ladies who were professional dominatrixes,” he reveals to Jonathan Ross on the presenter's chat show, which airs on Saturday (18Nov17). “It was all about the women tying me up more than I got to tie them up. It was quite awkward.”

Rebecca Hall plays his wife Elizabeth in the movie, with Bella Heathcote starring as mistress Olivia.

Welshman Luke has had a varied career since he shot to international fame as the Bard in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films.

Moving on from the fantasy genre to action with his casting in the Fast & Furious franchise, the 38-year-old played baddie Owen Shaw in three of the flicks, with Jason Statham playing his brother Deckard, and Helen Mirren later cast as their mother Magdalene in instalment eight, The Fate of the Furious.

Luke and Helen actually shared no screen time together in the film, so when it came to shooting Luc Besson's upcoming thriller Anna, he had to remind the 72-year-old acting favourite of their connection.

"She sat across the table and she said 'Oh so where are you from?'" he recalled. "She plays my mother in Fast 8 but she has never met me, she hadn't connected that I actually played her son.

“I just said, 'So I have to remind you that you played my mum in the movie' and she said, 'Oh darling, I'm so sorry, I've never seen any of them so I would never know!'"