Tracee Ellis Ross thrilled to honour mum Diana Ross at American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is looking forward to celebrating her mother Diana Ross at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (19Nov17).

The Black-ish actress is hosting the music industry event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and feels particularly excited as legendary Motown icon Diana will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night.

"I do award show hosting, which I really enjoy, but this is an extra special evening because my mom is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (16Nov17). "It's one of those things, I don't think I could've thought that up."

Tracee shared that she would be looking to her mother for tips on presenting, as Diana hosted the bash twice during the early '80s. She also explained that the AMAs would be a family affair, with the extended Ross family, including her father Robert Ellis Silberstein and half-brother Evan Ross, all expected to attend.

"My entire family will be there. All the fathers, all the kids, all the husbands and wives," the 45-year-old smiled.

While Tracee is looking forward to hosting the AMAs, she is pleased other family members are taking over Thanksgiving duties this year. Yet, she expects she will still be in charge of making the collard greens next Thursday, like every other year.

"(My brother Ross Naess) and I often fight back and forth on the mac and cheese. He thinks he's better at it, I think I'm better at it. Ross and I have the same recipe, I just use more salt. My mom usually handles the turkey and the stuffing - she's a great cook!"