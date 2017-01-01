Judge drops restraining order against Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson has scored a small legal victory in his custody battle with his ex-wife after a judge dismissed her temporary restraining order against him.

The Fate of the Furious star has been locked in a custody and protection order fight with Norma Gibson since September (17), when she obtained a temporary restraining order forbidding Tyrese from going anywhere near her or their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. Norma accused her ex of abusing their child by allegedly spanking her so hard she was unable to sit down afterwards.

Tyrese's ex was seeking to have the order made permanent and during a hearing on Friday (17Nov17), the judge denied her request. According to TheBlast.com, the judge ruled Tyrese didn't display an ongoing pattern of harassment towards Norma.

The judge's ruling comes days after Norma filed paperwork to force Tyrese to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Norma's lawyer Aleen Khanjian highlighted numerous video rants Tyrese has posted on social media in recent weeks, in which he raged over the custody dispute and broke down as he begged to see his little girl, while noting he had also hired a plane to fly a banner over Shayla's school to express his love for her.

In addition, Khanjian referred to an evaluation a court-appointed official had submitted about Tyrese's behaviour, describing him as having a "mental illness", reports TMZ.com.

The actor/singer recently addressed his online behaviour, claiming new medication he had been prescribed for an unspecified mental health disorder had an "adverse effect" on him.

He also noted "high stress" and a "very traumatic experience" had contributed to his breakdown, but insisted he is now "in the clear" after flushing the medication out of his system.

The embattled star was married to Norma from 2007 to 2009. Tyrese wed his second wife, Samantha Lee, who is reportedly pregnant, in February (17).