Meghan Markle's Suits body double posts emotional goodbye message to actress

Meghan Markle's Suits body double marked the actress' last day on set by posting an emotional message to the star on Instagram.

The actress will reportedly leave the TV series after season seven, and although Markle has not commented on her exit, Nicky Bursic has posted her goodbyes to Meghan online.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honor being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons," she wrote. "Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

Meghan is reportedly not the only star leaving the hit show after the season - her co-star Patrick J. Adams is also reportedly exiting.

The 36-year-old's departure comes amid rumours of an upcoming engagement to her boyfriend Prince Harry. The pair recently fuelled the rumours by meeting Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace last month (Oct17).

"Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal, I am told," Daily Mail journalist Richard Kay reported. "In part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicised within the palace."

Harry reportedly asked his grandmother for a meeting over the summer, as his relationship with Meghan became more serious.

Meghan and Harry first started dating 18 months ago, and officials at Britain's Kensington Palace made the unconventional move of issuing a statement, confirming the romance just months into their relationship.

The actress recently opened up about the relationship during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, in which she gushed about her prince.

"We're a couple," she told the publication. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy."