Glenn Close: 'Christopher Reeve would have saved Robin Williams'

Tragic funnyman Robin Williams would still be alive if his great friend Christopher Reeve had not died before him, according to Glenn Close.

The Fatal Attraction star was a longtime friend of both actors and, during a touching speech at the annual Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Gala in New York City on Thursday night (16Nov17), she opened up about the special link the two men had.

Glenn first met Christopher in 1982 when she and Robin were filming The World According To Garp, and told the audience that every Friday, the dashing Superman star "would literally swoop in" to pick up his pal in his private plane and deliver him back to the set the following Sunday "a little worse for wear".

"Those were the heady days for them both," she shared. "They were on top of the world. They were living the kind of fast and crazy life that our business can hand to you if you become a wildly famous phenomenon."

Christopher and Robin's friendship began when they shared a room at New York City's fabled Juilliard acting school in the 1970s.

Williams helped his pal through his dark days after a 1995 horse riding accident left Reeve paralysed from the neck down.

Christopher died of cardiac arrest in 2004 and Williams took his own life, aged 63, in 2014.

"Their connection is the stuff of legend," Glenn continued. "It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both. I am convinced that if Chris were still with us, Robin would be too."

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, created by the Superman star and his late wife has raised millions for research into spinal injuries.