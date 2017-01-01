Cate Blanchett: 'Politicians are silencing artists'

Cate Blanchett is worried populist politicians like U.S. President Donald Trump will silence artists by cutting their funding.

The Thor: Ragnorak actress, 48, is worried the election of politicians who stoke anger will demand cuts to arts budgets.

"Every populist wants to cut down cultural budgets and educational budgets for a good reason: because they need stupid minds to be manipulated and to become sheep of consumerism," she tells Britain's The Guardian newspaper.

Cate worries that if arts funding is cut, theatre will become even more elitist.

"It's that notion of 'elitism', provocative ideas being the domain of the educated, and keeping those ideas separate from the people who they're trying to keep uneducated and disenfranchised," she adds. "This is why artists' voices are being taken away, and the social and political discourse we're dealing with at the moment is so utterly simplistic."

Cate stars in a new art film, Manifesto, which was shot over 12 days in Berlin, Germany, but also appears as the villain, Hela, in recent blockbuster Thor Ragnorak.

Explaining her decision to take a comic book movie role she says, "All things are an experiment, aren't they? If you know the outcome then why do it really? There's got to be an element of risk and fun and f**k-up. That's what keeps me energised: involvement in projects of different scale and ambition."

She adds, "I haven't done that many effects movies, believe it or not. I went in as wide-eyed and bushy tailed to (Thor: Ragnarok) as I did into this. And also, it shouldn't be thus, but I felt like I was speaking to different audiences."

Manifesto, in which Cate plays various characters delivering their speeches on their own philosophy, is released on 24 November (17).