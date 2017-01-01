Armie Hammer was nervous to dance in Call Me by Your Name

Armie Hammer was racked with nerves before a dance scene in Call Me by Your Name.

The actor has risen to prominence since landing roles in films such as The Social Network, The Lone Ranger and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., but has shunned Hollywood features for his latest role in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age drama.

In the film, Hammer portrays Oliver, an American student who develops a relationship with 17-year-old Elio (Timothee Chalamet), and in spite of the serious subject matter, the star admits he was mostly worried about filming dance sequences in the lead up to the shoot.

"When I dance, I think, 'You're really s**t at this, and everyone around you knows it because you're the tallest guy on the dance floor and you stick out like a sore thumb,'" the star, who measures 6' 5" (1.96 metres) told New York Magazine, adding that he still can't watch himself boogie to Love My Way by The Psychedelic Furs in the film. "I was like, 'This is hell. Can we switch this for more nude scenes, please?'"

A clip of Hammer's dancing in the film was shared across social media platforms when it was released on YouTube by Sony Pictures Classics in early October (17). And the actor has avoided using Twitter since, in case he sees the clip.

"I was like, 'Nope, I can't have my nose rubbed in this anymore. I'm out!'" the 31-year-old shared.

Despite his anxiety over the dance scenes, Hammer's performance in Call Me by Your Name has won acclaim from critics, with the California-born star explaining that working with Guadagnino was a very inspiring experience.

"It's the safest place I've ever been in my life - still to this day - when it comes to feeling complete empathy, complete understanding, and complete love, no matter what," he added.