Russell Simmons insists sex with assault accuser was consensual

Music mogul Russell Simmons is defending himself following allegations he forced a former model to have sex with him.

The Def Jam co-founder has been named in a new Los Angeles Times expose after Keri Claussen Khalighi told the publication he had sex with her as filmmaker Brett Ratner allegedly watched.

Khalighi claims she was 17 at the time of the incident, which took place at Simmons' New York apartment in 1991.

Simmons tells the Times he remembers the weekend in question, insisting the sex acts the model described were consensual.

"I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced," he says in a statement. "Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation."

"Let me be crystal clear and very direct," he adds. "Abusing women in any way shape or form violates the very core of my being. I have always spoken out regarding my life experiences, women’s issues and the need to bring a faster and more decisive shift in the collective consciousness that will help bring about true women’s equality."

In the article, Khalighi claims she went to Simmons' apartment to watch a music video the music mogul and Ratner had co-produced, and upon her arrival Simmons removed her clothes.

She claims she asked Ratner for help, but he did not respond.

The filmmaker's attorney, Marty Singer, tells the publication his client has "no recollection" of the incident.

Ratner is facing his own sex scandal after actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn accused him of sexual misconduct as part of another recent Los Angeles Times expose. Ratner has denied the sexual harassment claims against him.

Meanwhile, Simmons is also under fire from The Expendables star Terry Crews, who has accused the music mogul of advising him to forgive the Hollywood agent who he claims assaulted him at a party last year (16).

Crews recently alleged top agent Adam Venit grabbed his genitals at the bash, and he has filed a sexual assault report with the Los Angeles Police Department, despite the fact Simmons urged him not to.

Terry has tweeted the message Simmons passed on to him, urging him to give the agent "a pass", adding: 'Dear @UncleRUSH - NO ONE GETS A PASS (sic)."

Crews previously thanked his wife for stepping in and calming her irate husband at the party, stating: "So I'm looking at him (Venit), and he's staring at me and sticking his tongue out, it's overtly sexual. It's a party, it's packed, and I'm looking at him like, 'Is this a joke?'

"It was so bizarre. He comes over to me, and he literally takes his hand and squeezes my genitals. I really got forceful. Pushed him back, and he starts giggling and laughing. I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified... I felt like I could punch a hole in his head. My wife told me three years earlier, you can never handle any situation like this with violence. When I grabbed her hand and left that party, I got in the car and almost ripped the steering wheel off. She just kept saying, 'I'm proud of you'. She calmed me down."