Jeffrey Tambor departs TV show over sexual harassment scandal

Actor Jeffrey Tambor has exited hit drama Transparent following two accusations of sexual harassment by co-workers.

The star, who has won acclaim as transgender character Maura Pfefferman in the Amazon series, confirmed his decision in a statement to Deadline on Sunday (19Nov17).

It reads: "Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner was first attacked by his former assistant and transgender actress Van Barnes, who accused Tambor of sexual harassment last month (Oct17), prompting bosses at Amazon to open an investigation into the allegations.

Last week (ends17Nov17), Tambor's Transparent co-star Trace Lysette also came forward with claims of sexual misconduct. The transgender actress, who plays Shea in the show, told Deadline her castmate made lewd and unwelcome remarks to her on a number of occasions, alleging he once pressed up against her in a sexually aggressive manner during a break in filming.

Tambor previously issued a statement to the website, insisting that although he can be a problematic character in the workplace, he's no predator.

"I know I haven't always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact," he said. "But I have never been a predator - ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Show creator Jill Soloway said she and the Transparent team were co-operating with the investigation surrounding Tambor, while sources suggested there were plans to write the actor’s transgender character out of the show for the upcoming fifth season.

At a panel discussion in Hollywood on Saturday (18Nov17), Soloway insisted there was nothing she could say about the scandal as investigations were ongoing.