Hilarie Burton opens up about sexual misconduct charges against One Tree Hill boss

Actress Hilarie Burton has opened up about her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn, claiming he once kissed her without her permission.

Burton joined the female cast and crew of One Tree Hill who stepped forward to support a series of misconduct allegations against Schwahn in an open letter, and now she's revealing more about the writer/director's behaviour.

In a new Variety interview, Hilarie recalls Schwahn once invited her to listen in on a phone call with a TV executive while riding in a limousine - and acted inappropriately.

"He just leans over and starts kissing me," Hilarie told Variety. "I push him off, but I can’t say anything because he’s on the phone fighting for our show to stay on the air. I’m just in this position where I’m thinking, 'You’ve got to take it, Hil. Just laugh it off...'"

She also recalled an incident at a wrap party in Texas, when Schwahn allegedly kissed her "in front of everybody".

"(It was) right on the mouth," she adds. "It was something I had to get out of. It wasn’t a peck. It wasn’t, 'Hey, sis, how’s your day?' It was a boyfriend kiss."

Schwahn was recently suspended from Liz Hurley's series The Royals following the string of misconduct allegations made against him.

One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope sparked the latest sex scandal when she tweeted about the harassment she had experienced on the set, without naming Schwahn. In her messages, she accused the showrunner of inappropriately touching her, making inappropriate comments and even allegedly showing off nude pictures of his actress girlfriend.

Castmates Sophia Bush, Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz accused Schwahn of treating them in ways that were "traumatising" and "downright illegal".

"Mark Schwahn’s behaviour over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an 'open secret'. Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the letter from the cast and crew read. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be...

"A few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened."

The letter was signed by 12 actresses on the show, including Jana Kramer and Danneel Harris, and six crew members, including Wauchope.

Meanwhile, The Royals star Alexandra Park has claimed she has also been "exposed" to Schwahn's "reprehensible behaviour".

The 28-year-old Australian actress, who plays Princess Eleanor in the hit E! series, recently released a statement, which read: "I have a responsibility as someone who was working under Mark Schwahn on The Royals to acknowledge these claims. I am devastated to admit to myself, to my colleagues, and to this industry that I too, have been exposed to this reprehensible behaviour."