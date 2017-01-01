Douglas Booth in talks to play Nikki Sixx in biopic

Noah star Douglas Booth is in talks to portray Nikki Sixx in the Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt.

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine is in the hot seat for the Netflix project, which is based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Bassist Sixx formed the group with drummer pal Tommy Lee, singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars in 1981 and the band became a top live act for years before calling it a day with a gig at Staples Center in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, 2015.

It was revealed back in March (17) that the former members of Motley Crue were in talks with bosses at Netflix to turn their biography into a movie.

Talk of an adaptation of The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band has been rumbling around Hollywood for over a decade, and shortly after the group split it was reported Focus Features executives were handling the project. MTV Films bosses have also been attached to the project.

Initial reports suggested Johnny Knoxville, director Tremaine's leading man in the Jackass franchise, was being targeted for the role of Sixx in the movie.

Meanwhile, the bass player's memoir Heroin Diaries to be turned into a graphic novel to mark the book's 10th anniversary.

Announcing the news this summer (17), the former Motley Crue star said, "The Heroin Diaries has always been deeply personal to me... This is really a passion project and I’ve been intimately involved in every step along the way, from the storyline to the look and feel of the art.

"It is meant to be a treat for fans of The Heroin Diaries old and new and I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed putting it together for you."

A stage musical inspired by Sixx's memoir, which has been in development for years, is scheduled to premiere in 2018.