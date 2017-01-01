Downton Abbey stars urge producers to push ahead with movie plans

The cast of Downton Abbey have urged producers to push ahead with plans for a movie version of the hit period drama.

The final episode of the beloved British TV show aired in 2015, and bosses at NBCUniversal have said they hope to begin shooting a movie next year (18).

Actress Joanne Froggatt, who plays Anna Bates in the drama, told the Huffington Post that she hoped to be called to the set soon.

"Gareth Neame is our executive producer and he said, 'There is a script and everyone's keen and they are hoping to make it happen,'" she explained. "But they kind of need to...give us all a call."

Allen Leech, who portrays chauffeur turned estate manager Tom Branson added, "There's a great willingness among all of us to do it."

Speaking to Variety Michelle Dockery, who plays lead protagonist Mary Crawley, said that the main obstacle to moving forward and making the film was the huge cast's busy schedules.

"Getting everyone together at the right time, it's not easy," she explained. "But there seems to be a want for it. I'm hopeful that it will happen. Just getting everyone together at the same time isn't easy. There's 18 strong cast members in this."

Show creator Julian Fellowes has been hinting he's been working on a movie since the series finale, and earlier this year (17), Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios said he hopes to begin production in 2018.

He told the Associated Press, "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together, because, as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

While waiting for the new movie, fans of the post-Edwardian drama can check out an exhibition featuring sets and props from the show, which opens in New York on Saturday (18Nov17).