NEWS Mission: Impossible 6 production delayed again over Tom Cruise's ankle injury Newsdesk Share with :







The production on Mission: Impossible 6 has reportedly been delayed once again due to Tom Cruise's ankle injury.



The action star broke his ankle in August (17) after he slammed into a wall while filming an aerial stunt in which he propelled himself over a gap between two buildings. The production was halted while he could recover and resumed in October, but it has reportedly been postponed again until 2018 as Tom's ankle has not healed properly.



"Tom came back early but it has proven to be a mistake," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "The original plan had been for production to resume in December, and they wish they had done that now.



"Tom isn't back to his best yet and they don't want to rush filming until then, so nothing else will be done until next year. It's a big setback - lots of production work has been cancelled."



Back in August, Paramount Pictures executives said the production still remained on schedule for a 27 July, 2018 release, but is not known if this remains the case following the second delay.



Director Christopher McQuarrie previously told Empire magazine that he would use the hiatus to work on post-production of scenes already filmed.



"We've already shot a huge chunk of the movie, so you're just taking a big chunk of post-production and moving it up sooner," he said.



He also praised Tom for continuing to act throughout the take and finishing the shot, hauling himself onto the building's roof and hobbling past the camera, despite suffering a broken ankle.



"He knew in that instant, 'Well, we're not coming back here...' So he got up and powered through the shot, and then he got off-camera and as soon as he knew he was off-camera he went down... He knew that was the only way to preserve the shot."



The film also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, and Simon Pegg.

