Armie Hammer doesn't buy into awards buzz

Armie Hammer isn’t letting awards season chatter go to his head as he’s been burned before.

The buzz around Hammer’s performance in Call Me By Your Name, a coming of age love story between a 17-year-old boy (Timothee Chalamet) and his father’s 20-something research assistant (Hammer), suggests he could land a clutch of nominations during the 2018 awards season, though the 31-year-old isn’t giving it too much thought.

"I've heard the 'This is your moment' speech so many times. 'I'm telling you, Armie, this movie is going to be the thing.' 'No, Armie, this movie is going to be the one,'” he sighed to The Hollywood Reporter. “The way I look at it is I'm building a collage of my work. Call Me by Your Name is going to do what it's going to do. And then the only thing I really care about is: Can I get more work afterward?

"Given my history. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop."

Hammer’s chequered Hollywood history includes career high points like The Social Network and Nocturnal Animals, but his breakout film as a leading man, The Lone Ranger, was mauled by critics.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. also didn’t fare too well and Nate Parker’s powerful 2016 drama The Birth of a Nation missed out during this year’s awards shortlists because of a historic rape allegation against Parker which resurfaced.

"There was another person in the industry, who had a competing film for the Academy Awards, who decided to release all of the phone records and information. I've been told who did it — by several people,” Hammer said of the timing of the headlines.

"Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that. But that was when he was 18, and now he's in directors jail. At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him."

After being quizzed by the publication, Hammer admitted he was referring to Casey Affleck.

"And (Parker) had one incident — which was heinous and atrocious — but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way. And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn't make sense,” he sighed.