Justice League unites to scale the UK box-office

Justice League – Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) unites the Justice League, including Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to take on a new enemy threatening the planet. Spectacular fantasy adventure, made in the UK and on locations around the world.



Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to his smash-hit Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now much loved in his local community.



Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad are amongst the carriage full of suspects.



Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth’s third dedicated Thor adventure is full of action, humour and fellow Marvel characters including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hela (a ruthless new villain played by Cate Blanchett).



A Bad Moms Christmas – Riotous comedy reuniting the under-appreciated ladies from last summer’s hit – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn – who this year have to prepare for their family Christmases with their own mothers coming to stay.



Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool – Charming story of an unlikely but true romance between the Hollywood star Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) and the British actor Peter Turner (Jamie Bell). Adapted from Turner’s own account by award-winning director, Paul McGuigan.



The Death of Stalin – Armando Iannucci’s sharp comedy has an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Olga Kurylenko and Rupert Friend. Inspired by true events surrounding Josef Stalin’s final days and the chaotic aftermath.



Jigsaw – A gruesome serial killer appears to be copying the modus operandi of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), the ‘Jigsaw’ murderer who apparently has been dead for a decade (since the previous franchise entry, Saw VI).



The Florida Project – Warm-hearted drama from Sean Baker, director of Tangerine, starring Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince as the precocious daughter of an unruly yet caring mother living close to Disney World.



The Exterminating Angel – Inventive Metropolitan Opera production of Thomas Adès’s acclaimed fantasy about a dinner party from which the guests can’t escape, adapted from a classic film by Luis Buñuel.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas



1 Justice League – NEW £7,264,784 £7,264,784

2 Paddington 2 £6,612,699 £16,893,580

3 Murder on the Orient Express £2,279,200 £17,753,371

4 Thor: Ragnarok £1,166,031 £28,210,484

5 A Bad Moms Christmas £761,829 £5,804,544

6 Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool – NEW £236,317 £236,317

7 The Death of Stalin £111,743 £4,574,405

8 Jigsaw £105,861 £4,855,609

9 The Florida Project £103,014 £459,999

10 The Exterminating Angel – Met Opera 2017 £98,593 £98,593

