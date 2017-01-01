Armie Hammer still upset with Casey Affleck's Oscar win

The Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer has sparked a new Hollywood feud with Casey Affleck, insisting Ben's brother doesn't deserve a Best Actor Oscar.

Armie is still annoyed by the fact the Manchester By The Sea star was celebrated by Hollywood at the Academy Awards earlier this year (17), despite sexual assault accusations hanging over him, while a similar drama surrounding the director and co-star of his film Birth of a Nation sank the movie's chances of winning awards.

Nate Parker was acquitted of rape charges from his college days back in 2001, but when news of the scandal resurfaced as he promoted Birth of a Nation last year (16) his film, which had been a Sundance Film Festival favourite dropped as an Oscars contender, and Hammer tells The Hollywood Reporter he feels sure the timing of the drama was "orchestrated" to destroy the film's chances.

"Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond," Hammer explains. "I get that... But that was when he was 18, and now he's in directors jail. At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has cases of sexual assault against him."

"He (Parker) had one incident, which was heinous and atrocious, but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way. And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn't make sense."

Armie stopped short of identifying Affleck by name, but nodded in agreement and said "Yeah" when his interviewer asked if he was talking about the Manchester By The Sea star, who was sued by two women for making "unwelcome sexual advances" on the set of I'm Still Here in 2010. He settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, but has always maintained he did nothing wrong.

"I'm not saying Nate should not have been in trouble," Armie adds. "I'm saying that they got in different levels of trouble. And that's the disparity. It's like there are two standards for how to deal with someone who has this kind of issue in their past, you know?"

Unfortunately for Nate Parker, his alleged rape victim committed suicide a year after the incident.