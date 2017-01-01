Michael Shannon embarrassed about on-set car accident

Movie star Michael Shannon was left red-faced on the set of new film The Shape of Water after he accidentally trashed a classic Cadillac.

The Man of Steel star plays a car nut who covets the motor in the new Guillermo Del Toro thriller, and one scene left him dying with embarrassment after he left the vehicle in gear and watched as it rolled into a wall.

"I crashed it by accident while shooting the film...," he tells WENN. "That was an unfortunate reaction to a very stressful situation.

"It was a very old car and the dash on the car is not lit. There's no back light on the gear panel so I couldn't see that I hadn't gotten it all the way over to 'park'. It's not something I'm happy to talk about!"

Despite the crash, Del Toro decided not to junk the car and waste time trying to find a replica Cadillac - he just shot scenes with the motor from a different angle, so no one could see it had been dented and damaged.

In real life, Michael admits he's nothing like his character, Colonel Richard Strickland, who is obsessed with his car.

"I hate cars because they're destroying the world and probably making my children's futures less comfortable," he rages. "I wish we didn't use so much oil and coal and all that stuff."

And he's not a fan of electric cars, like Toyota Priuses and Teslas either, adding, "The problem with electric cars is they're charged by electricity, which is produced still somewhat inexplicably by coal and natural gas... It's not a solution."

In the weird new film, Shannon's character plays a U.S. government agent who brings a strange amphibian creature he discovers in the rivers of South America to the Aerospace Research Center in early 1960s Maryland.