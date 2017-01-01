Denzel Washington wants big fan Garth Brooks to help promote new film

Denzel Washington has jokingly tried to recruit Garth Brooks to join him to promote his new film Roman J. Israel, Esq. after the country star gushed about the importance of the movie.

Garth served as a guest co-host on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Monday (20Nov17), when Denzel stopped by for an interview, and the singer was full of praise for the acting legend's thrilling new legal drama, in which he portrays the crusading titular defence lawyer, who faces a crisis of conscience when he makes an unsettling discovery about his firm following the death of his business partner.

"(I) loved it," Garth told Denzel. "There's so much of him (Israel) in all of us. It's perfect, and I want to thank you (for this movie)."

The musician revealed he had a deep heart-to-heart with his wife, fellow singer Trisha Yearwood, after attending a recent screening, because they were so moved by the character's personality.

"The conversation my wife and I had after (we saw the movie), I hope everyone has that conversation...," he shared. "(It was about) just us believing that we understand each other, when the truth is we don't have a clue.

"I don't have a clue what goes on in your life, you don't have a clue what goes on in mine, but we make all of our arguments (with each other) based on the fact that we do, and that tolerance that (Israel) speaks of, that forgiveness..., that second to think about that before you strike back (in an argument) is everything for me in the movie... Hats off (to you, Denzel)."

Garth also revealed the couple's favourite metaphorical line from the inspirational movie: "The thing we're gonna use in the house forever now: 'Drowning in the shallow end'. God, what a beautiful line!" he exclaimed. "I'd watch this movie five times a day. We all need to, it makes us better people."

"I'm a true fan," he told the Oscar winner, "love everything you've done."

Clearly flattered by the kind comments, Denzel quipped, "What are you doing the rest of the day?"

"Thank you," he added, before joking about stealing Garth's sentiments for his other press interviews. "You'll be hearing that the rest of the day, I'll be saying that!"

Roman J. Israel, Esq. was written and directed by Dan Gilroy, and co-stars Colin Farrell and Carmen Ejogo. It opened in limited release on Friday (17Nov17).