Tyrese Gibson to take parenting classes as part of custody agreement

Tyrese Gibson must attend parenting classes and therapy sessions in order to keep joint custody of his daughter Shayla.

After a long custody battle with his ex-wife Norma, the Fast and Furious actor was awarded 50/50 custody of their 10-year-old last week (ends19Nov17).

It has now been revealed that the judge attached a series of conditions to the ruling, with both Tyrese and Norma being ordered to enrol in "high conflict parenting classes" and Tyrese having to take classes focused on appropriate ways to discipline a child, according to TMZ.com.

The actor and Shayla must also attend joint therapy sessions with a psychologist, while Shayla must also have individual counselling. Another term of the agreement is that neither Tyrese or Norma can use corporal punishment to discipline her.

The 38-year-old initially lost custody of Shayla after Norma, who was married to him between 2007 and 2009, accused him of being physically violent to her and their daughter and sought a permanent restraining order banning him from contacting either of them.

Her request was turned down, and now Tyrese will reportedly have his daughter for both Christmas and New Year's. All visits between now and 30 April (18) must take place in Southern California, according to the website.

After the ruling, Tyrese took to Instagram to celebrate, telling his followers the verdict was a win for his daughter, "who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married."

"It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority," he wrote.