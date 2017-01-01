Kevin Hart becomes father of three

Kevin Hart welcomed his third child on Tuesday morning (21Nov17).

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that his wife Eniko had given birth to their son Kenzo in the early hours of the morning.

"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts" he wrote.

He also shared a grab of the tweet on Instagram and added in the caption, "God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts."

Kenzo is Kevin's first child with Eniko, who he married last year. They thought she was going into labour last week but it turned out to be a false alarm.

He was preparing to go live for a radio interview in Orlando, Florida to chat about his new film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle when he was informed her waters had broken, so he pulled out of the chat. He later took to Twitter to tell fans it was a false alarm and added, "We are getting close tho... Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!!"

Earlier in November, he took part in the New York marathon and admitted he was nervous she would go into labour while he was running.

"She’s about to drop," Hart joked to Entertainment Tonight. "My wife sneezes wrong, she’s gonna have that baby right now - right now. She sneezes, that baby’s coming out. So, I just keep telling her, 'Hold it'... I told her to sit down. It can’t come out yet."

The couple announced in October that they would be calling their child Kenzo at a Lion King-themed baby shower.

Kevin is also father to Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10, from his marriage to Torrei Hart.