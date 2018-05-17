Peter Kay extra dates added

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer Peter Kay has announced five extra dates at Arena Birmingham, Sheffield Fly DSA Arena and London The O2 in May/June 2019 due to phenomenal public demand.
Within the first few hours of the announcement of his UK stand up tour in eight years, the news was the top Google trend in the UK and was top three on twitter. The official tour video also amassed over 4 million views and over 100 thousand likes, shares and comments on Peter Kay’s Facebook page alone.
TICKETS ON SALE 10AM WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER
Tickets for the tour are available now from Amazon Tickets
*Extra dates in bold*
2018
April 21, 22, 23, 27, 28. May 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
Birmingham Genting Arena
May 14, 15,18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25.
Glasgow The SSE Hydro
June 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30.
Manchester Arena
September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29.
London The O2
October 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13.
Leeds First Direct Arena
2019
January 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20.
Belfast SSE Arena
January 23, 24, 25, 28, 29.
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
February 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8.
Dublin 3Arena
February 11, 12, 15, 16, 27, 28. March 1.
Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
March 4, 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15.
Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
March 18, 19, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29.
Liverpool Echo Arena
May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10.
Manchester Arena
May 17, 18.
Leeds First Direct Arena
www.firstdirectarena.com May 24, 25.
Arena Birmingham
May 31.
Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
June 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22.
London The O2
Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.
