Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne praises his 'incredible' directing skills

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne has commended her father's directing skills on upcoming movie All-Star Weekend.

The Oscar-winning actor helms and appears in the upcoming comedy, about a couple of friends who form a rivalry over their favourite basketball player.

Corinne makes her movie debut, alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Eva Longoria, and Jessica Szohr, while her dad marks his first time directing a full-length feature, and the pair both impressed on set.

“It was my first movie and to have my dad direct it and be there with me made me feel a lot more comfortable and I think that’s why I did such a good job,” Corinne gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “He did an incredible job directing and really knew what he wanted and explained it to me really well. And, it’s my dad, so I felt super comfortable.”

Ray actor Jamie returned the praise, noting Corinne "killed it" during filming. Her performance skills also bowled over other castmembers and crew, as he added, “I was told as we were editing the movie that she is better than all of us because we were over-acting. I was like, ‘Are you serious? Over-acting?’ (They said,) ‘Your daughter is the most solid person in the movie.’”

While the daddy-daughter duo have collaborated on past projects, none of their joint efforts have been aired until now. It seems the 49-year-old took his eldest daughter by surprise by how well they worked together on All-Star Weekend as he noted Corinne didn't expect to have so much fun, recalling, "'Cause, you know, how I can be... She’s like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what he just did,’ but we surprisingly worked really well together."