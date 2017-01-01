Murder on the Orient Express sequel in the works

Bosses at Twentieth Century Fox are working on a Murder on the Orient Express sequel.

The movie hit cinemas in early November (17), with Kenneth Branagh taking on the role of author Agatha Christie’s famous sleuth Hercule Poirot.

Branagh also directed the murder mystery, and it’s thought he’ll reprise his role and once again helm the next Poirot instalment, Death on the Nile, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Belgian detective Poirot is one of Christie’s best-loved fictional creations, and the character first appeared in 1920 novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Over the last eight decades, he has been portrayed on radio, in film, and on television by numerous actors.

And like the 1974 film, which starred Albert Finney, Sean Connery and Lauren Bacall, the latest retelling of Murder on the Orient Express was a starry affair. Branagh is joined by Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others, in the all-star cast, though the film only received so-so reviews from critics, even with the A-list line-up.

Despite its lukewarm reception, Branagh recently admitted he’d “love” to reprise the role of Poirot.

"I'd love to play Poirot again and that's a very, very passionate book about obsessive love. So it's very dangerous. And given that we have a Poirot who has this mysterious relationship to Katherine. Who is she? What is she?" he told CinemaBlend, referring to a mysterious woman his alter ego regularly addresses throughout the feature. "And where does he sit when it comes to the world of romance - beyond the hint that it never goes unpunished? I think there's gold in (those) hills if we get the chance."

Michael Green, who adapted the screenplay for Orient Express, is reportedly penning the script for Death on the Nile.