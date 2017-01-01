Kate Bosworth botched husband's haircut

Kate Bosworth panicked while giving her husband a haircut and snipped off a "huge chunk" of his hair.

The Still Alice actress is known for her ability to pull off just about any fashion trend, both on the red carpet and while off-duty.

While Kate is always super stylish, she isn't so accomplished at cutting hair, as her filmmaker husband Michael Polish found out during a recent holiday.

"We were in Bali and he asked if I would give him a haircut. I've never given a haircut in my life," she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (20Nov17). "I said to him, 'I'm very nervous, I'm feeling a bit panicky about doing this.' And he said, 'It's O.K. you'll be fine.'"

Kate's hairstyling ability was fine at first, with her using scissors to tidy up his short crop. But she ended up getting a little too confident and chopped off a large section at the front of his head.

"Everything was going really well, until we got to the front and he said, 'Take a little bit more off the top here.' And I totally panicked, went straight to the root and just snipped. He's not very happy with me," the 34-year-old giggled.

After the initial shock of his new look, Michael found the funny side of his edgy style, and the pair couldn't stop laughing over it.

"He couldn't believe it, because I mean it was a huge chunk. And then we just died laughing for hours, we just cried. I felt terrible but it was a good laugh," she said, adding that Michael was her choice for the Sexiest Man Alive for 2017. "I married my sexiest man alive, my husband. It's true, I'm so lucky - he's the greatest."