Jennifer Lawrence: 'I was instantly attracted to Darren Aronofsky'

It was love at first sight for Jennifer Lawrence when she locked eyes on boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

The Hunger Games star and the director started dating after working together on the 2017 thriller Mother!, and Jennifer admits she had a hard time staying professional on set because of her feelings for her director.

"I had a crush on him when he pitched (the film) to me, and that was, like, a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me," she tells The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "We just kind of formed a friendship.

"He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then, once the movie was done, I was like, 'Alright! You're my boyfriend'."

Jennifer explains she had an instant connection to Darren because it was so easy to communicate with him.

"He's an amazing communicator, which, you know, comes in handy in the relationship," she continues. "And he is incredibly imaginative... He has a way of communicating where it's like... when he says something to you, you completely see it the way he sees it."

And she had such a feeling she'd like Darren, she jumped at the chance to work with the guy who would become her boyfriend.

"It was an instant yes before I even read anything," she said at a press conference for the film at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year (17). "He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I've been a fan of his for years - I think he's bold and brave."