Jennie Garth and husband taking time apart to work on marriage

Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams are taking time apart to repair cracks in their marriage.

The couple wed in July, 2015, but a representative for the actress has confirmed to Us Weekly magazine the former Beverly Hills, 90210 favourite and Abrams are currently not together. However, the pair has not filed paperwork to legally separate or divorce.

"They are still trying to make it work, but they haven't been living together," a source tells the publication. "They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself."

Garth was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996 and divorced actor Peter Facinelli in 2013. Facinelli and Garth share three daughters.

She became engaged to Abrams in April, 2015 after dating for just a few months. They met on a blind date and Jennie previously confessed their romance may not have ever taken off at all, because she considered passing on their introduction.

“I wasn't looking at all, in fact I didn't even want to go on the date with him and he didn't even want to go on a date with me," she told Access Hollywood. "We went out on a blind double date with another friend of his and we did not hit it off right away. He was like tall and handsome and perfect, and that's exactly what I didn't want."