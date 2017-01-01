Mary Elizabeth Winstead's ex-husband denies threatening Ewan McGregor online

The estranged husband of Ewan McGregor's new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead has accused British tabloid editors of doctoring an Instagram post in which he appeared to threaten the Scottish actor.

McGregor and his Fargo TV co-star Winstead recently went public with their blossoming romance during an outing in London as it emerged the 46-year-old had quietly parted ways with his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, back in May (17).

The loved-up couple has since stepped out together, hand-in-hand, in Los Angeles, but reports emerged this week (begs20Nov17) suggesting the new relationship was not sitting well with Winstead's ex, TV writer/director Riley Stearns.

A screenshot allegedly taken from a social media account under Stearns' name began circulating online on Monday (20Nov17), with the post featuring a foul-mouthed rant about Ewan, blasting him for "f**king the woman of my dreams".

He then seemingly threatened the pair's safety, adding, "You're F**KING dead..."

However, Stearns has since distanced himself from the controversy, denying ever writing the angry post.

"It is so stupid that I have to actually post this but the British tabloids have published a photoshopped Instagram post as if it was something I wrote," he explained on Instagram, according to The Sun. "This whole process (divorce) has been a lot for me but to have people out there actually think I wish harm on my ex wife makes me sad."

McGregor and 32-year-old Winstead, who was married to Stearns for almost seven years until their separation in May (17), have yet to comment on the drama.

Meanwhile, the Moulin Rouge! actor's estranged wife, French production designer Mavrakis, recently shared her first comments about her marriage split after a fan expressed their disbelief at the news on Instagram.

Responding to the follower, Eve simply replied, "What can I do?"

She shares four children with McGregor.