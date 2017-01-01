Justin Long suffers Dodgeball injury in charity match

Actor Justin Long is nursing a sore elbow after suffering a scrape during a charity game of dodgeball with his old movie co-star Ben Stiller.

Stiller staged the outdoor event in New York City on Tuesday (21Nov17) as part of his Omaze fundraising effort, which gave fans a chance to play a game with the DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story star himself and enjoy a pizza outing together.

The winners of the contest were flown to the Big Apple this week and joined Stiller on U.S. breakfast show Today as the actor and his guests formed the Globo Gym Purple Cobras - the team he captained in the 2004 comedy as his character White Goodman. They also got a helping hand from British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who had previously expressed his interest in the event.

They faced off with the co-hosts of Today, who made up the Average Joes team with the film's original member Justin, but unlike the movie's plot, the Average Joes were unable to overcome the Globo Gym Purple Cobras in the first game.

Justin even sustained a small injury to his left arm, showing off the bloody scrape to the cameras.

"That's real dodgeball, real dodgeball!" he remarked.

Proceeds from the Omaze drive benefited Ben's The Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for children around the world, while a portion of proceeds is also being used to provide bottled water to those affected by the recent hurricanes, as well as the people of Flint, Michigan, who are still struggling with the water pollution crisis, which arose in 2014 and led to thousands of residents being exposed to lead-contaminated water.