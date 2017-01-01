Call Me by Your Name leads Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations

Armie Hammer's Call Me by Your Name, horror movie Get Out, and Robert Pattinson's Good Time will be the movies to beat at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name leads all nominees with six nods, and will compete with Get Out, Lady Bird, The Florida Project, and The Rider for the Best Feature honour, while filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is up for Best Director, alongside Jordan Peele (Get Out), Benny and Josh Safdie (Good Time), Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra), Chloe Zhao (The Rider), and Sean Baker (The Florida Project).

Timothee Chalamet is up for Best Male Lead against Pattinson (Good Time), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats), as his co-star Hammer is recognised as Best Supporting Male, a category which also features Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), and Kerry Washington's husband Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights).

Call Me by Your Name has also picked up nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Those in the running for the Best Female Lead honour are Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!), and Regina Williams (Life and Nothing More), while Holly Hunter (The Big Sick), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime), and Taliah Lennice Webster (Good Time) are shortlisted for Best Supporting Female.

The Best Screenplay prize will be chosen from Greta Gerwig for her directorial debut Lady Bird, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out's Jordan Peele, Mike White for Beatriz at Dinner, and The Lovers writer Azazel Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Mudbound director Dee Rees and her film's stars, including Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige, will receive the Robert Altman Award, which is presented to the best ensemble cast.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which celebrates movies made for less than $20 million (£15 million), will be held in Santa Monica, California on 3 March (18).