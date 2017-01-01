NEWS Kevin Spacey facing Scotland Yard investigation Newsdesk Share with :







Kevin Spacey is reportedly facing a new investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 2005.



The former House of Cards star's reputation took a hammering last month (Oct17) after actor Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar winner of making inappropriate advances towards him when he was just 14, in 1986.



Spacey has also been hit with other accusations from former House of Cards co-workers, and now Scotland Yard investigators are looking into an incident that allegedly took place in London 12 years ago. According to Variety, the complaint was lodged after bosses at London's Old Vic theatre received 20 reports of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, but it is not known if the current complaint being investigated is connected.



Police have confirmed the accusations are connected to "a man" who they were previously investigating over an incident in Lambeth in 2008.



"On Friday, 17 November, a further allegation was made about the same man (suspected in the 2008 case)," a statement from a spokesperson for Scotland Yard reads. "The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."



Spacey was the artistic director of The Old Vic from 2004 to 2015.



The scandal has cost the embattled actor his role as controversial politician Frank Underwood on Netflix show House of Cards, and he has been edited out of Ridley Scott's new movie All the Money in the World. The part has been re-shot with actor Christopher Plummer playing oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.



Spacey, who announced he was gay shortly after Rapp came forward with his allegations, is currently seeking treatment at The Meadows rehabilitation clinic in Arizona.

