Jeffrey Tambor apologises to third sexual harassment accuser

Actor Jeffrey Tambor has responded to a third sexual harassment allegation, insisting his accuser mistook "an enthusiastic farewell" as something else.

The Transparent star has been targeted by makeup artist Tamara Delbridge, who claims Tambor acted inappropriately back in 2001, forcibly kissing her on the set of the film Never Again, in a new Refinery 29 article.

Tambor has released a statement to Deadline, apologising for any upset his actions may have caused.

"I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening," it reads. "If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her."

Delbridge claims the actor surprised her when he grabbed her and "kissed me on the lips".

"I was just shocked,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.”

The sexual harassment scandal swirling around Tambor forced him to announce he would be exiting his role on Transparent earlier this week (beg20Nov17).

The actor has been hit by allegations of harassment from transgender actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette.

He has apologised to both, stating, "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive."

"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with," he added. "I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator - ever."