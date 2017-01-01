Jim Carrey: 'I've beaten depression'

Jim Carrey has overcome depression, after years of struggling with the mental disorder.

The 55-year-old actor previously revealed that he was battling depression at the height of his fame, when he starred in movies such as The Mask and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. But in a new interview with Britain's i newspaper, Jim has revealed that he has now largely beaten the dark cloud that once consumed him.

"At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression," he explained. "I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore."

Describing himself as "sometimes happy", Jim added: "What’s happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too... Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn’t a thing that you can break off. So they’re going to learn that the hard way. It’s not pleasant."

Jim has hit headlines in recent months due to the wrongful death lawsuit surrounding his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, to whom he is accused of supplying the drugs that led to her passing.

However, he insists that despite everything he has gone through in his life, he has no regrets.

"I’m perfectly fine with everything that has happened, even the horrible s**t you know, in life and in art," he explained. "There is a lot of satisfaction about looking back at those things."

Jim remains one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, who can next be seen in TV series Kidding, due to hit screens next year (18). But while his standing in the industry was once his main priority, the double Golden Glove winner stressed that he no longer worries about what others think of him.

"I’m free of the business. I’m not the business," he said. "I don’t care what people think of me after I die. All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind."