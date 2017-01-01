Jude Law set to star in Captain Marvel movie

Jude Law is in talks to play the male lead in upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel.

Plans for Captain Marvel were first announced in early 2016, with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing the project, and Brie Larson taking the central role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

The movie will be the first female-led superhero project under Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while plot details are a closely guarded secret, Variety reports that Law is in negotiations to take on a central role in the flick, possibly Dr. Walter Lawson, aka Mar-Vell.

Marvel bosses are yet to comment on any potential casting news.

It was previously reported that Ben Mendelsohn will play the film's villain, the leader of the Skrulls, a fictional race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters.

Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury, having first appeared as the Avengers architect in 2008 film Iron Man, with the character making appearances in several more Marvel Comics flicks, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The screenplay is being worked on by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Meg LeFauve, and Nicole Perlman, and is slated to begin shooting next January. It is set to hit theatres in March 2019.

Law is currently shooting Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he portrays a young Albus Dumbledore.

The British actor is also still attached to star in a third Sherlock Holmes movie, and will next be seen on the big screen in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, also starring Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning, as well as alongside Blake Lively in Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section.