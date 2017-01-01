Kevin Hart brings son home from hospital

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko brought their newborn son Kenzo home from the hospital on Wednesday (22Nov17).

The comedian welcomed Kenzo Kash Hart, their first child together, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday, he revealed on social media that Eniko and Kenzo were well enough to go home in time for Thanksgiving.

He posted a picture on Instagram showing the couple sharing a kiss as they posed with a silver buggy in front of their SUV.

"Little Man is coming home....As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She's a rockstar," he wrote in the caption. "The woman's body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I'm lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife...I love you woman."

He followed up the message with a series of hashtags including "#FamilyIsGettingBiggerAndStronger" and "#TeamNoSleep".

Eniko also took to Instagram and posted an image which featured the message "and so the adventure begins", while she also gushed about how in love she is with her little boy.

"Thank you all for your warm wishes and prayers.. God sent us a healthy and happy prince just in time for Thanksgiving," she continued. "We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season.. Let the adventure into mommyhood begin. Blessings on Blessings."

The Ride Along star, who married Eniko in 2016, recently told Us Weekly that they were initially planning a big Thanksgiving feast with many friends but they eventually decided it was best for the baby to go low-key, meaning they will be spending the holiday as a trio.

Kevin, 38, is also father to Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10, from his first marriage to Torrei Hart.