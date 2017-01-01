Will Ferrell had to kiss John Lithgow 30 times while filming Daddy's Home 2

Will Ferrell had to kiss John Lithgow 30 times in front his children while filming Daddy's Home 2.

The Anchorman actor plays sensitive dad Brad Whitaker in the comedy, while John stars as his father Don, with the two characters choosing to greet each other throughout the movie with a kiss on the lips.

Now, Will has admitted that his children got more than they bargained for when they came to visit the set for a week, as they witnessed him having to lock lips with John during numerous takes.

"My kids were on set for a whole week and I had to do a scene with John where I kissed him on the lips. We had to do 30 takes, we just kept kissing and my kids were slack jawed!" he joked during a taping of The Graham Norton Show.

His co-star Mark Wahlberg, who also serves as executive producer, decided to make matters worse.

"It was very funny. I could tell Will was slightly uncomfortable so I just kept encouraging them to kiss more. It made me very happy!" he added.

Will is father to three sons; Magnus, 13, Mattias, 10, and Axel, seven, while Mark is a father of four, including his eldest, Ella Rae, 14. The duo have worked together on three movies and now their oldest children are starting to bond.

"My eldest son told me she (Ella) had requested that they become Instagram friends," Will said.

When asked if it was the start of a romance, Mark replied, "I guess it is inevitable that she will at some point have a dating life and if there were ever two people that would spawn a child that I would think (was) polite, kind, thoughtful and respectful, and worthy enough of my child's time, it would be Will and his lovely wife, they are spectacular people.

"So, I decided that if anything goes wrong I will do nothing to the kid but I will crack open Will's head!"

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday (24Nov17).