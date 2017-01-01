Mem Ferda to co-produce chilling new psychological thriller The Dunes
Screen Star and prolific Producer Mem Ferda has joined Actor / Director Martin Copping to bring to us a new exciting psychological thriller set in Australia on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, ‘The Dunes’.
‘The Dunes’, which is written by Copping, is a story about a renowned journalist for the LA Times, who returns to his hometown of The Dunes and while he’s there, a mysterious figure from his past re-emerges and threatens his entire existence.
The film is peppered with underlying themes of substance abuse. The director and lead actor (Copping), wrote the screenplay after the tragic loss of his own mother to Alcoholism.
Co-Producer Mem Ferda (London Heist, Smoking Guns) commented;- ‘this film is of such importance, in spreading awareness and educating the public about the vulnerabilities of addiction. I myself lost a dear friend to addiction and feel this delicately woven story will highlight and educate about the dangers as well as entertain.
Starring: Martin Copping (Hand of God, Hawaii Five-0) Tim Phillipps (Neighbours, The Secret Circle) Jacinta Stapleton (Molly, Never Tear Us Apart) Kate Neilson (Groomless Bride, Killer Elite) Maria Volk (The Mule, Electric Heart)
Director / Producer: Martin Copping (Zombie Hunter, Hand of God)
Co- producer : Mem Ferda (Once Upon A Time at Christmas) Cinematographer : Chris Ekstein (Seduced, Mexican Sunrise)