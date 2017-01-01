Ben Affleck all set for Thanksgiving with family and friends

Ben Affleck is making time for family and friends over Thanksgiving, revealing he's planning to celebrate with his ex, Jennifer Garner, their kids, and old pal Matt Damon.

The movie star is still celebrating the blockbuster release of his latest movie, Justice League, but he'll be taking a step back to celebrate America's holiday with his nearest and dearest.

"It's all about family," he said. "We're all gonna have Thanksgiving together... and then we'll go down and see Matt and his family and have a nice time there."

It's not clear if the family get together will include his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, but it might feature a Justice League screening: "My kids have not seen the movie," Affleck explained. "I'd like to take them to a regular theatre at some point."

Meanwhile, Garner has spent days preparing the Thanksgiving feast.

Asked about her plans for the big day at the recent The Tribes of Palos Verdes premiere, she told Extra, "I do feel a little bad. I'm not a vegetarian. We will make a big turkey. We'll make stuffing. I'll make homemade bread. I'll make pies. I'll make cookies. I'll make veggies and whatever else."

It's a big step away from her latest film role in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, in which she plays a mum on the verge of a nervous breakdown after her husband leaves her for another woman.

"It's about a family falling apart and it's about a child suffering from a drug addiction," she explained. "And the mother is not innocent in this... She has an undiagnosed mental illness and it fuels everything... We shot it in 21 days. It's one of those tiny, special movies."

The film hits cinemas on 1 December (17).