Alexander Skarsgard spends Thanksgiving in hospital

Alexander Skarsgard's Thanksgiving was ruined with a trip to hospital to get stitches after injuring his hand on Thursday (23Nov17).

The Big Little Lies star shared a picture of his bloodied hand, which appeared to have a gash down the centre, on his Instagram page, alongside the somewhat over dramatic caption: "Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life #snitchesgetstitches."

While Alexander didn't detail how he sustained the injury, many of his followers assumed it happened when he cut the turkey on the holiday.

As he spent the celebratory occasion in hospital, Alexander may have been cheered up by the social media Thanksgiving messages from his peers.

How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis shared a video of herself dancing around her kitchen, with a delicious turkey in the forefront of the footage, and captioned it: "My favourite holiday by far because I get to reflect about what I love about my life. Usually, I focus on what needs to be BETTER! Ahh....but God has blessed me to fear vulnerability but still have the courage to seek it. Understanding that my heart, my truth, my authenticity is my greatest asset. AND my flaws, my mistakes are to be forgiven....with grace....God's grace...daily. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours...with LOVE."

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who celebrated her first Thanksgiving with new boyfriend Wells Adams, tweeted: "HAPPY THANKSGIVING YOU CRAZY FOOLS! Enjoy your family, friends, loved ones! Be grateful for your health! People forget and take their health for granted every day. But remember life is amazing. And be grateful you're a part of it! Spread love and light."

While Jessica Chastain appeared to reference the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood as she wrote: "I am so thankful to be in this moment with all of you. It is the time we stand shoulder to shoulder, with every human being. We are building a society filled with love, support, compassion, and healing. I hear you. I trust you. I believe you. I love you."

Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of her impressive looking pie, while Kim Kardashian harked to the past with a throwback video of herself as a five-year-old, waving an American flag in what appears to have been a school play.