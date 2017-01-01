Julianne Moore's ordinary life leads to more original work

Julianne Moore doesn’t mind leading an ordinary life as she can often unleash her dark side on camera.

Oscar-winning actress Julianne is currently starring in George Clooney’s latest directorial effort, Suburbicon, set in a tranquil suburban community in ‘50s America where things aren’t as idyllic as they seem.

Julianne plays sisters Rose and Margaret in the dark drama, alongside Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.

Drawing on an expression from Madame Bovary novelist Gustave Flaubert, Julianne said to British newspaper Metro of her film choices: “What does Flaubert say? ‘Be ordinary in your life so you can be violent and original in your work.’ I believe that.”

The next tough role Julianne will be tackling is in Bel Canto, where she plays a fictional opera singer who becomes trapped in a hostage situation when she's invited to perform for a wealthy industrialist in South America. Based on Ann Patchett’s bestselling 2001 novel, the story is based on real events and hits cinemas in 2018.

And proving her versatility as an actress, earlier this year she played both a silent film star and a grandma across two different eras in Todd Haynes' Wonderstruck.

“I feel like in my career, things come in bunches all the time, so I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the year I’ve done two roles (in a film)’. Hopefully, it doesn’t seem greedy,” she shared of her two dual roles. “What was nice about this year for me was the flexibility of my roles. That feels good."