Billy Baldwin slams 'very insecure' Donald Trump

Actor Billy Baldwin has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, insisting he's a "very insecure dude" who once tried to flirt with his singer wife Chynna Phillips.

The Backdraft star first took to Twitter on Wednesday (22Nov17) to fire back at Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., after he shared an article detailing the sexual assault allegations made against comedian-turned-U.S. Senator Al Franken in recent weeks.

Billy used his response to highlight the President's own previous sexual misconduct controversies, including a lewd private conversation he had had with U.S. TV presenter Billy Bush in 2005, when he bragged about being able to kiss and grope women because he was a famous reality star. The audio footage leaked last year (16), just before Trump was voted into the White House.

"Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations," Baldwin tweeted, before sharing his own story about Trump from a bash the actor hosted in New York.

"In fact ... I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel ...," he recalled. "your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife ... invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat a** the door."

Baldwin has since followed up his post with a new story, revealing how Trump allegedly pestered actress Marla Maples, the woman who would become his second wife in 1993, after engaging in a secret affair while the real estate mogul was still married to his first wife, Ivana.

"Think that's good ... wait till I tell you about doing scenes in acting class with Marla Maples (terrific person!!) in the late 80s," Baldwin shared on Friday (24Nov17). "It was before Ivana or the press even knew (they were together). We rehearsed in her apartment & Donny Boy would call every 20 mins to check up on us. #VeryInsecureDude (sic)."

Representatives for Trump have yet to respond to Baldwin's remarks.

He isn't the only Baldwin to try and antagonise the Republican leader - Billy's brother Alec has become famed for his impersonation of Trump on hit U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live.