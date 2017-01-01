Julia Louis-Dreyfus revisits old Chicago hangouts

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took a trip down memory lane on Friday (24Nov17) as she and her husband returned to the Chicago, Illinois apartment they used to share as young lovers.

The Veep star, who is battling breast cancer, met Brad Hall while they were both students at Northwestern University, and they went on to wed in 1987.

The couple's youngest son, Charlie, is currently studying at his parents' alma mater, so Julia, Brad, and their 25-year-old son Henry headed to Chicago this week (begs20Nov17) to spend America's Thanksgiving holiday together.

On Thursday (23Nov17), the Los Angeles-based actress shared a photo of the city's clear blue skies and captioned it, "Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town."

She followed it up with a sweet snap of herself and Brad posing outside their old stomping grounds on Friday, as they toured their favourite haunts from their pre-marriage days.

"Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN," she quipped, adding the hashtag, "#thankful".

The holiday celebrations were likely a welcome distraction for Julia and her family as she continues to receive treatment for cancer.

The former Seinfeld icon announced her health crisis in September (17), and production on the seventh and final season of her political comedy series Veep has since been placed on hold as she undergoes chemotherapy.

The show's executive producer, Frank Rich, recently explained Julia has still pressed on with attending table reads for the series, despite her personal troubles.

"It's been quite something because she's fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness," he told SiriusXM's Press Pool radio show last week (ends17Nov17). "And yet, (she) wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it... So she's got a great support system. She's a very strong person and we can't wait to welcome her back at full speed."