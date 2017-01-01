Gal Gadot fought against her accent at start of career

Gal Gadot struggled with trying to lose her Israeli accent for an American one when starting out in Hollywood.

Beginning her career as a model and winning titles like Miss Israel among others, Gal made the leap into acting when she was cast in Israeli TV series Bubot in 2007.

Hollywood soon beckoned and she appeared in Fast & Furious two years later after impressing casting directors when she failed an audition for James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.

She’s now a bona fide A-lister, and the 32-year-old Wonder Woman star finally feels comfortable with her dialect.

"I fought my accent for so long," she told America’s GQ. “Like, I gotta sound more American. I was a little bit shy about my accent. Until I let it go. My dialect coach told me, 'Just own your accent. As long as you're clear and understood, own it.' And since I've started to own it, I feel free.

“It's funny, 'cause language is about communication, and if you don't feel comfortable with your accent, you don't feel comfortable to communicate. If you learn that you're different and it's okay and you feel comfortable with it, then slowly other people start to feel comfortable with it.”

The publication topped off an enormous year for Gal by crowning her Wonder Woman of the Year, a special honour given to the star as part of the publication's annual Men of the Year list.

Gal can currently be seen at her Wonder Woman best in Justice League. She’ll also be back in Justice League 2 and another stand-alone film as well as Flashpoint, about The Flash, played by Ezra Miller.

But she’s not looking to play the butt kicking heroine forever.

“As long as the story's good, every genre is legit,” she said.

"It's not that all I want to do for the rest of my life is Wonder Woman. Obviously no."