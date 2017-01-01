Amber Heard burned hand while trying to put fire out

Amber Heard accidentally burned her hand while trying to put a fire out at her house.

The actress recently wrapped on shooting Aquaman, the DC Comics superhero movie in which she plays Mera, the queen of Atlantis.

Amber shot her scenes for the film in Queensland, Australia and while staying at a rental home, hurt herself when a plastic tree caught on fire.

“Turns out that decorative plastic trees are almost as flammable as their organic counterparts,” she told Allure magazine. “I’m renting a place in Australia (while filming Aquaman), and it has one of those trees — and my assistant was lighting candles. I smelled something burning, and the next second the whole house was full of black smoke.”

Amber's superhero skills kicked in when she smelled smoke. The star jumped to action and rushed into the kitchen, soaked some towels, and set about putting the blaze out.

"I’m yelling at the people who are blowing on the fire and making it worse. There were little pools of molten plastic that had coagulated - effectively, little bonfires under the tree," the 31-year-old explained, adding that her injury was caused by melted plastic. "I managed to put out the fire quickly, but what I didn’t notice is I had my hand underneath a source of dripping plastic. I thought it was ash or debris. I basically napalmed myself.”

Amber put her movie training to work in dealing with the incident, but admitted that her friends are concerned about how she's become so good in emergency situations.

“My friends call me Calamity," the blonde star laughed.

Aquaman, which stars Jason Momoa as the lead character, is due to hit cinemas in December 2018.